Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

