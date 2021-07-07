Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $337.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $302.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $308.33.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.