ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $341.90

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $341.90 and last traded at $339.00, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $332.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

