Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 240,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

