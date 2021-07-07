Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

