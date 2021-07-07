Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $225.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

