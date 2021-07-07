Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 241,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 153,646 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

