Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 7,042 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,808. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

