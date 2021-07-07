Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 296.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

