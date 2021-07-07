Assetmark Inc. Sells 37,885 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE LIN opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

