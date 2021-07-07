Astra Space Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 43,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the average volume of 3,509 call options.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.47.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

