AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,777 ($114.67). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,678 ($113.38), with a volume of 747,487 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £114.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

