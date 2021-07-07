ATC Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $287.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $426,133.62 and approximately $287.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00407019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.