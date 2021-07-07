Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATH opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

