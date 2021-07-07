Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

