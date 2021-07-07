Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 11,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

