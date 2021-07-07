Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 469.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,714 shares during the period. Lizhi comprises about 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Lizhi were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lizhi by 2,467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIZI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,527. Lizhi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $275.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

