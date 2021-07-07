Atom Investors LP Purchases 13,364 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,680. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

