Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 90,179 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.27% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 12,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.