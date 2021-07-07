Atom Investors LP Sells 152,644 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,644 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 13,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

