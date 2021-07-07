Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,063 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

ARVN traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 4,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

