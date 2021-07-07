Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 4.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 94,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,960,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock has a market cap of $651.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,531,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 398,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 197,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

