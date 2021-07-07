Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 4.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 94,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,960,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The stock has a market cap of $651.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
