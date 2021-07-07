Attila Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Attila has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $73,020.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00059098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00920401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.