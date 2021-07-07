AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,400. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.