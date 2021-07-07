Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 14th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Authentic Equity Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

