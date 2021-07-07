AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

0A9L stock traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 38.74 ($0.51). 12,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,692. AUTO1 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.65 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

