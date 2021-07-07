Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

