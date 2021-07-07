Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,074 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $295.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

