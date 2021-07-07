Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

APR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APR.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.55. 14,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

