AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

