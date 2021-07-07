Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $222.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. Avery Dennison expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. However, raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $206.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

