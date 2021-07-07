AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,623. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

