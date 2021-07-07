Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 1,013,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,701. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

