Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €158.75 ($186.76). 48,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.42.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

