Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 260,503 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

