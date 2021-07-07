BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

