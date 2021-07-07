Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

BAND stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

