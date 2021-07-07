Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.01 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

