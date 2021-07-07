Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,817 shares of company stock worth $9,702,744. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

