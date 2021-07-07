Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.08. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

