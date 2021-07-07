Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.01 Million in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

