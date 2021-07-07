Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 211 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

