Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,935 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

