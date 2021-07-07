Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,768 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domtar were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Domtar by 65.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

