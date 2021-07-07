Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EACPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

