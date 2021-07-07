Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of BCE worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

