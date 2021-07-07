Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE ANF opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

