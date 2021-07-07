Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NWBI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

