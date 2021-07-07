Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 138,099 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.