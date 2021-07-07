Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 179,567 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of PagerDuty worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.